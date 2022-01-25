Under-19 World Cup: India Slotted to Play Bangladesh in Quarter-Final on 29 Jan

Huge centuries from Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi saw India conclude the group format with a massive 326-run victory over Uganda having already beaten South Africa and Ireland.

Bangladesh's passage was not quite as smooth, with the defending 2020 champions recovering from losing their opening game to England to finish second in Group A. An eight-wicket win over Canada was followed by a nine-wicket triumph (DLS) in a rain-interrupted game against UAE to set up a rematch of the final two years ago.

And while India will fancy avenging their three-wicket defeat in the 2020 showpiece, Bangladesh are finding their stride at just the right time to set the stage for a keen contest.

Like India, England have reached the Super League stage with a clean sweep, following up that win over Bangladesh with 106 and 189-run victories over Canada and UAE, respectively.