Umpire Aleem Dar Breaks Record for Officiating in Most No of ODIs

The 52-year-old, who played first-class cricket in Pakistan for over a decade as an all-rounder before taking up umpiring, had also made his ODI debut in Pakistan, when he stood in a match against Sri Lanka in his hometown of Gujranwala in 2000.

Last year, Dar passed Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires' list. He holds the record of officiating in 132 Tests and is second in the list of T20Is, only behind compatriot Ahsan Raza, with 46 T20Is. He has officiated in 387 international matches so far, the most by any umpire.