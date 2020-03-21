PCB Charges Umar Akmal for Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

A Troubled Career

Umar, 29, has had a chequered career since making his debut in August, 2009 and has since just managed to play 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 internationals for his country despite making a century on Test debut.

His last appearance came in last October during a home T20 series against Sri Lanka and before that he also played in the March-April, 2019 one-day series against Australia in the UAE.

Umar who has a penchant for getting into trouble with the establishment was reprimanded and cleared in February just before the PSL for allegedly misbehaving with a trainer during a fitness test in Lahore.

The PCB had then said that the incident occurred as a result of a misunderstanding.