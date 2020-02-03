Umar Akmal Faces Sanctions For Misbehaving During Fitness Test

Pakistan's out-of-favour wicketkeeper Umar Akmal could face disciplinary action after he reportedly asked a trainer "where is the fat" while exposing himself completely during a fitness test.

The matter has been reported to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and according to an 'ESPNcricinfo' report, they are fully aware of the incident that took place at the National Cricket Academy and are looking at potential punishments for bringing the game into disrepute.

The junior Akmal, who is reported to have exposed himself in frustration after failing to pass one of the fitness tests, is now faced with the prospect of being banned from the country's next domestic tournament.