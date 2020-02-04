Our Bowling Attack is the Best in the Tournament: Priyam Garg

India captain Priyam Garg rated their bowling attack as the best in the tournament after the colts strolled to the final of the U19 World Cup with a 10-wicket win over Pakistan on Tuesday, 4 February.

In what is the first ever 10-wicket win in knockouts of the U19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket.

Pakistan were skittled out for 172 and then it was a cakewalk for Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 105 with Saxena not out on 59 as India won in 35.2 overs scoring 176.