India Crush Pakistan to Make it to the Final of U-19 World Cup

Defending champions India thrashed their arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets to book a spot in their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final on Tuesday, 4 February. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat to score his maiden ton in the competition as Pakistani bowlers struggled in the field.

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as Indian bowlers collectively choked Pakistan to a paltry 172 in 43.1 overs.

Left-handed opener Jaiswal then showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls, with an equally graceful Divyansh Saxena (59 not out off 99 balls) supporting him in an easy chase completed in only 35.2 overs.