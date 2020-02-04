Dream Come True for Me to Score Ton in World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal said its a dream come true for him to play so well in the World Cup and that too against Pakistan in the semi-final as India strolled to the final of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup with a 10-wicket win on Tuesday, 4 February.

"It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can't express it in words. I'll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan," Jaiswal said after the match.

Jaiswal scored a century (105 not out) as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena (59 not out) helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket after the bowlers dismissed Pakistan for a paltry 172.