U-19 WC: India's Dominance & Raj Bawa's Brilliance Among Talking Points in Final

James Rew is rated as one of the most promising batters in this generation of England players, but hadn't really clicked at the tournament prior to the final. The 18-year-old had reached double figures in all five of his innings, yet had not progressed beyond 29 in any, according to ICC.



But, with his team in deep trouble, Rew delivered on the biggest stage, hitting a fine 95 to give his side a chance.



The youngster smashed 12 boundaries in his impressive innings, accelerating after initially anchoring the rebuilding process. He was unfortunate not to finish the final with a century to his name, caught in the deep five runs short of his ton.



England's Joshua Boyden also had another impressive showing in the final, striking yet again with the new ball to finish as the leading wicket-taker amongst all the fast bowlers at the tournament. The 17-year-old left-arm seamer took wickets in all six of his matches here, and helped build pressure too.