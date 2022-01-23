U-19 WC: India Rewrite Record Books in Massive Win Against Uganda

Uganda's challenge got even tougher as opener Isaac Ategeka was forced to retire having been struck on the forearm by a Rajvardhan Hangargekar delivery. The right-arm seamer then dismissed his replacement Cyrus Kakuru for a first-ball duck off the final ball of an eventful first over.



Captain Pascal Murungi, who earlier took Uganda's best figures of 3/72, batted bravely for 34 but could not stop the inevitable victory as Uganda ended on 79 for nine from 19.4 overs with Ategeka unable to retake the field.



The 326-run victory is India's largest at an ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, and the second-highest ever, and sets them up for a replay of the 2020 final against Bangladesh, while Uganda will face the UAE in the plate quarterfinals.



Earlier, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Event Technical Committee for the tournament approved Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad.



Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation. A COVID replacement can be temporary; in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him.



Brief scores: India 405/5 in 50 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144, Raj Bawa 162 not out, Dinesh Bana 22; Pascal Murungi 3/72) beat Uganda 79 in 19.4 overs (Pascal Murungi 34; Nishant Sindhu 4/19, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/8) by 326 runs.