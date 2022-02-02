U-19 CWC: Warm-up Win vs Australia Won't Matter in SF, Says Yash Dhull

"The wicket in the warm-up match against Australia Under-19s was different to the one we will have in the semifinal tomorrow (in Antigua)," said Dhull on the eve of the match.



India are aiming to lift the prestigious trophy for the fifth time and are two wins away from the title. England have already secured the final berth following a thrilling 15-run win against Afghanistan.



"The game will be played depending on the pitch conditions. So, we will only know tomorrow how we will bowl and how we can put Australia under pressure. We will look to play with a positive mindset. We will look to set the target as per the condition of the wicket and the situation of the match," Dhull told ICC on Wednesday.



He also said that there were no selection worries after the COVID-19 mayhem in the early days of the tournament when five players had tested positive and were unavailable for selection for two matches. Dhull was also laid low by COVID-19, but recovered to produce an excellent display in the quarterfinal win against Bangladesh.



"Everyone is fit and fine and available for selection," said Dhull.



The skipper also praised team coach VVS Laxman, who scored over 8,000 runs in Test cricket for the senior India team. "VVS Laxman has been sharing his experience with us and been talking about the mindset we need to have. His role has been important for us."



Meanwhile, Australian skipper Connolly is backing batting prodigy Teague Wyllie to help fire his side against the talented India team in the last-four clash. Connolly feels his team has the ability to get there, particularly if his Western Australia teammate Wyllie can maintain his fine form as the three-week tournament reaches its conclusion.