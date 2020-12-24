Two New IPL Teams on Thursday’s BCCI AGM Agenda

The 23 points listed on the agenda for the AGM are:

A. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019, at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

B. Election of the Vice-President.

C. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

D. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council:

(a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and

(b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer's Association;