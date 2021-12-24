Twitter Gets Emotional as Ranveer Singh's 83 Hits the Screens

After waiting for what for a while, the movie '83' has finally gone on the floors on Friday and has already started receiving love from all over the country. The movie efficiently showcases the grit and hard work behind India’s 1983 World Cup win. Captain Kapil Dev's role is played by Ranveer Singh in the movie.

The movie has been the talk of the town way before it’s release and its safe to say that after being pushed back because of the pandemic Kabir Khan’s 83 is finally receiving the much needed love and appreciation it deserved. Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter after watching the movie: