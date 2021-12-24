Twitter Gets Emotional as Ranveer Singh's 83 Hits the Screens
The movie relives India's 1983 World Cup triumph in England with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev.
After waiting for what for a while, the movie '83' has finally gone on the floors on Friday and has already started receiving love from all over the country. The movie efficiently showcases the grit and hard work behind India’s 1983 World Cup win. Captain Kapil Dev's role is played by Ranveer Singh in the movie.
The movie has been the talk of the town way before it’s release and its safe to say that after being pushed back because of the pandemic Kabir Khan’s 83 is finally receiving the much needed love and appreciation it deserved. Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter after watching the movie:
(Relive 'The Summer of 83' through a special interactive by The Quint by clicking here. Explore the lesser-known tales of the tournament, participate in our 83 World Cup Quiz, and discover the record feats that forever changed the history of Indian cricket.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.