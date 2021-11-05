Trent Boult Unavailable for Test Series Against India, Will Play T20Is

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the longest format of the game since the WTC final in June. The last time New Zealand toured India, they were beaten 3-0 in 2016. The Test series also marks the first meeting between the two teams in the longest format of the game since the WTC final in June. The first Test will be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29 followed by the second Test in Mumbai from December 3 to 7.



The three T20Is are to be played in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21). The squad currently participating in the men's T20 World Cup will be the team for the T20I series against India.



The 20-member squad for the Test series against India includes regulars like captain Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls with a back-up in Will Young. Tom Blundell will take the wicketkeeping duties after BJ Watling retired from international cricket post victory in the inaugural World Test Championship final over India in Southampton in June this year.



In the spin bowling department, left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner, off-spinner Will Somerville along with uncapped left-arm spin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and wicketkeeper-batter Glenn Phillips, who provides part-time off-spin option, are present while Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson provide the pace options.