Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID, to Miss Fourth Ashes Test in Sydney
"We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart," Cricket Australia said.
Australia batter Travis Head has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Friday, 31 December.
Cricket Australia further informed that Head is asymptomatic and will remain in Melbourne, where he will isolate with his partner for seven days as per the Victorian Government Health requirements.
"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson. "Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage."
"We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test in Hobart."
The remainder of the Australian squad, their families and the support staff also underwent PCR and RAT tests on Friday morning. Both the Australian and England squads "are expected to separately travel to Sydney as planned today", CA said on its website.
Australia retained the Ashes in Melbourne and currently lead the five-match series 3-0.
Meanwhile, Head, who is the leading run-scorer for Australia with 248 runs at an average of 62 in the current Ashes series, could be replaced by Usman Khawaja. However, CA selectors also added Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis to the squad "as a precautionary measure … as additional cover."
The news comes a day after it was confirmed that England coach Chris Silverwood would also be absent from the Sydney Test after the COVID outbreak in the England camp grew to seven.
Silverwood had been identified as close contact after a family member in the touring party contracted the virus.
