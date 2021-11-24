Top Essex Sponsor Pulls Out After Cricketer Alleges Racism at County

"Seetec is listed as one of eight Platinum Club Partners on the Essex website and confirmed to inews.co.uk that it was suspending its ties with the club as a result of the historic and deeply damaging allegations," inews.co.uk said in an exclusive report.



"We have suspended our ties with Essex County Cricket Club with immediate effect," a company spokesman told the website. "Through the services we deliver, our employee owners work with diverse communities to help people realise their life ambitions. This is part of our wider commitment to social inclusion as it is important to us that the communities we serve have equal access to opportunity. Any form of racism should not be tolerated."



Following Azeem Rafiq's allegations against Yorkshire, Yorkshire Tea and Nike pulled out of the sponsorship deals with the county. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended the county from hosting international matches in the wake of Rafiq's deposition.

(With IANS Inputs)