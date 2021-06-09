Top Aussie Players May Pull Out of WI Tour Citing Bubble Fatigue  

Seven top Australian players -- Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson -- could withdraw from the national team's white-ball series in the West Indies next month, according to media reports.

The development comes a day after Cricket Australia announced six additions to their 23-member preliminary squad for the limited-overs cricket tours of West Indies and Bangladesh in July and August.

A report in Nine Media on Wednesday said that the seven star players could pull out after having spent considerable periods in various cricketing bubbles over the past few months.