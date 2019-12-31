Too Early to Comment on Four-Day Tests: BCCI President Ganguly
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it is too early to speak on International Cricket Council (ICC)'s plan to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023.
The ICC cricket committee is likely to consider four-day Test matches as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023.
Loading...
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the parent body's increasing demand for event windows, the proliferation of domestic T20 leagues, the BCCI's demands for its own sizeable share of bilateral calendar space, and the costs of staging Test series are all factors contributing to the move.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)