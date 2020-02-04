Tom Latham Hopes Fresh Faces Will Turn It Around for New Zealand

New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham is banking on fresh faces to turn around the fortunes of his injury-hit side against a seemingly invincible India in the ODI series starting on Wednesday.

New Zealand were hammered 0-5 in the T20I series, which concluded on Sunday. Latham said the Black Caps, playing their first ODI since that infamous World Cup final loss to England on boundary count, are hopeful of bouncing back.

"We had guys who sat and watched it (the World Cup final) over again. It was an experience for us where we didn't quite coming out on the right side. But you know it was an unbelievable game," Latham said in a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the three-match series.