Paralympics: Nagar, Yathiraj Help India Finish Tokyo Campaign With 19 Medals

Krishna Nagar in Men's Singles SH6 class, won India's lone gold medal on Sunday, storming back after losing the second game to beat Hong Kong China's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17. It was India's second gold medal from the badminton courts and fifth overall in Tokyo.

Suhas Yathiraj claimed a silver medal as he went down fighting to France's world No 1 Lucas Mazur in three well-fought games in the final of the Men's Singles SL4 class.

An IAS officer who is currently posted as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Yathiraj stunned the Frenchman, the three-time World Champion, in the first game and had handy leads in the second and third but Mazur was too experienced and too skilled and fought back from a game down to win 15-21, 21-17,21-15 in just over an hour to win the gold medal.