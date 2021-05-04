Timeline of COVID Cases Leading to the Suspension of IPL 

Clearing the air, Venky Mysore, KKR's CEO and MD, told host broadcasters Star Sports that the franchise sprung into action and observed all the necessary precautions to bring the situation under control.

"Difficult times, but I'm happy to report that both Varun and Sandeep are doing well," Venky informed.

"We have taken all the precautions that are necessary and have been advised by the medical teams of IPL and KKR and also getting appropriate advice from outside on what the right thing to do is. Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits." he added.