Timeline of COVID Cases Leading to the Suspension of IPL
IPL 2021 has been indefinitely suspended owing to a steep rise in COVID cases within the bio-bubble.
The BCCI was left with no choice but to halt the IPL as multiple positive cases propped up in various franchises. It seemed to be the only sensible thing to do to help contain the spread and not put the health of the players and staff members in serious jeopardy.
Positive Cases in KKR Set the Alarm Bells Ringing
The seeds of the fallout were sown in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ contingent on Monday, 3 May, as Varun Chakrawarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive, possibly coming in contact with the virus on their way to the hospital, as they were taken for injury scans.
Following rounds of conjecture with everyone speculating the course of action, the BCCI made an official announcement about the postponement of the match between Royals Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, seven hours before the scheduled start.
Clearing the air, Venky Mysore, KKR's CEO and MD, told host broadcasters Star Sports that the franchise sprung into action and observed all the necessary precautions to bring the situation under control.
"Difficult times, but I'm happy to report that both Varun and Sandeep are doing well," Venky informed.
"We have taken all the precautions that are necessary and have been advised by the medical teams of IPL and KKR and also getting appropriate advice from outside on what the right thing to do is. Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits." he added.
Off-Duty DDCA Groundsmen Test Positive
Increasing the creases on BCCI’s forehead, news broke out that five servicemen from the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association ground staff tested positive for COVID-19. However, the DDCA president, soothing the tension, later confirmed that the infected members of ground staff were not on match duty and had recently been rotated.
COVID Grips the CSK Camp
The list of infected people grew as Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening. It remained uncertain as to how they contracted the virus inside the bio-bubble, but it was learnt that the duo tested positive in their latest RT-PCR tests.
The official statement put out by the franchise on Tuesday stated that both Balaji and the member of the cleaning staff are doing fine and are being constantly monitored by the BCCI and the CSK medical teams.
Curtains Draw on IPL as Virus Pricks DC, SRH Bubbles
Delhi Capitals’ leggie Amit Mishra and Sunrisers’ Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha were the latest to fall prey to the virus on Tuesday. DC had been asked to isolate their entire roster as a precautionary measure since they’d played their last match against the COVID-stricken KKR.
This was the final nail in the coffin and left no room for further deliberation as the top brass of the BCCI unanimously decided to cut short the tournament. A press release followed soon after.
"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.’’
"These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times. The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021," read the statement from the BCCI.
