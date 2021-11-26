Tim Paine Taking Indefinite Break From All Forms of Cricket
Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test as he is opting for an indefinite leave of absence from all forms of cricket.
Paine's decision to take a mental health break comes on the back of him stepping down as captain following a sexting scandal.
Paine was expected to play for Tasmania in the One-Day Cup match before joining the Test squad in Brisbane. "Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future. Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement on Friday (26 November).
