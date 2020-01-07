Tim Paine Eyes ‘Mouth-Watering’ Test Series Against India

Their confidence soaring high after five Test wins in a row, Australia skipper Time Paine says they can't wait to host India for a "mouth-watering" series later this year but revenge is certainly not on their minds.

Australia had suffered their first ever Test series against India at home in the summer of 2018-19 when they missed prolific batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving bans following a ball-tampering scandal that shook world cricket.

Australia has taken long strides since then with young batsmen rising to the occasion, their fast bowlers doing much better and Smith-Warner pair getting back to the fold.