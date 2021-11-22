Tim Paine Could be a Distraction in the Ashes: Ian Healy

Cricket Australia (CA) has also said that it was Paine's individual decision to step down and that the 37-year-old was not pushed to resign. In fact, coach Justin Langer too wanted him to continue as skipper.



Healy, who kept wickets for Australia in 119 Tests, said he is concerned about the distraction Paine's inclusion will bring on the team. The Australian great said that though CA was right in keeping Paine in the Test XI, he has questioned the former captain as to why he wants to continue given that his presence could bring a lot of distraction to the side.



"My answer is yes (he should be in the playing XI)… but if it's the distraction he doesn't want, and that's why he stood down from the captaincy, he wasn't told to stand down and was actually implored by his coach to stay, but he didn't want to be a distraction," Healy told SEN's Pat and Heals on Monday.



"So, he's going to be a distraction if he plays, if he doesn't want that distraction he shouldn't be playing either, he shouldn't be making himself available.



"He certainly has made himself available, I'd probably be looking at seeing how it goes."