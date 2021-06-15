Paine Backs Labuschagne to Replace Him as Australian Test Captain

Paine's age as well as Australia's losses in back-to-back Test series against India at home has led to a debate over the Tasmanian's ability to continue as an inspirational captain for long.

While there were talks that Steve Smith, from whom Paine took over after the ball-tampering scandal, will take over, many former cricketers have backed Cummins.

Cummins, the world No.1 Test bowler on ICC rankings, though is a pace bowler and that seems to be the only thing going against him. In Australian cricket, generally batsmen are handed the mantle of captaincy.