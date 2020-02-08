KPL Betting Scandal: Charge Sheets Against 16 for Spot-Fixing

In one of the instances, Ballari Tuskers captain and teammate Abrar Qazi allegedly agreed to bat slow in lieu of Rs 20 lakh.

Similarly, Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinuprasad and batsman M. Vishwanathan allegedly colluded to fix a match with Ballari Tuskers for Rs 10 lakh.

Nishanth Singh Shekhawat, also from Bengaluru Blasters, has been booked in the betting case.

According to police, the players involved used sign language to communicate over match-fixing like folding sleeves, switching bat between hands etc.

All the charge-sheeted persons were booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating.

However, the police officer said, the probe did not find anything related to honey-trapping in the case or that women were involved.

Even though the police raided the state cricket association's secretary Suresh Menon's residence and seized some electronic gadgets, Jain said no incriminating material was found. "That's why we did not accuse or arrest Menon, but we are verifying and clarifying the issues further. We may get a clear picture in the future," said Jain.

Run by the KSCA with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's approval, the KPL is an intra-state T20 tournament since marred by betting, honey-trapping and spot-fixing controversies.