This Day, Last Year: When Kohli’s Men Scripted History Down Under

It was on 7 January, 2019 when Virat Kohli's men became the first-ever Indian team to register a Test series win in Australia.

It was the first time since 1947, that India were able to register a Test series victory in Down Under as they defeated the Tim Paine-led side 2-1 in the four-match rubber.

In their last tour Down Under, India had won the first Test in Melbourne (6-10 December) by 31 runs in Adelaide. They lost the second match (14-18 December) in Perth by 146 runs.

However, they came back strongly in the third Test in Melbourne (26-30 December), registering a famous win by eight wickets. The fourth and the final Test (3-7 January) had ended in a draw in Sydney.