Things Got Really Tough in the Last Year: Kuldeep Yadav

The jury is out on what instigated this sudden and sharp downfall. While many link his dip in form to MS Dhoni’s departure from the scene, given he was a sounding board to the spin twins Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal, cynics have suggested technical adjustments like imparting more revs on the ball or bowling at a flatter trajectory. Or it could be something as simple as batsmen across the globe getting a hang of his variations.



In a candid interview given to The Indian Express, Kuldeep tried making sense of how things went from bad to worse in the last twelve months, probably the roughest patch of his career so far.



“It didn’t go well. I didn’t play as many matches as I expected to, and somewhere I was low on confidence. When you are playing non-stop, players do feel high on confidence. The more one sits out the more it gets tougher. I felt a huge pressure on me when I played the Test against England in Chennai this February. Due to Covid there was nothing happening, so things got really tougher even more last year. It wasn’t the best period,” Kuldeep reflected.

When asked about the specifics of his bowling, Kuldeep put a finger on the dearth of game time which in turn resulted in him getting too far ahead of himself when the odd opportunity presented itself. “I was not getting enough match practice. It makes a huge difference. It’s tough to make any adjustments when playing after a gap. I needed to do more in my bowling. I felt I was bowling well but I was trying too much at times. I was desperate to get wickets. I put more effort,’’ he pointed out.