‘The Test’ Captures Your Mind, But It Needs Some Respect for Kohli

Cricket is just opening its arms for documentaries that reveal the behind-the-scenes stories of squads.

Last year, we had documentaries featuring the Mumbai Indians squad and, of course, the comeback story of Chennai Super Kings was also released in 2019.

Both those documentaries covered the inside views of the two Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. At some level, they were not as self-critical as they were self-indulging. You had the perfect seat to the inner workings of the two IPL franchises, but there was still something amiss.

You pined for a bit more, because you hardly get access to the teams these days. With so many gatekeepers around the cricket squads, the most we get to see is when the social media handles of the players or sides put out stuff.