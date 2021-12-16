The Most Important Quotes from Kohli's Explosive Press Conference Before SA Tour

Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection committee meeting on the 8th (December) for the Test series and there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision, up till the 8th of December when I got a call for the selection meeting. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team... to which we both agreed. Before we ended the call, I was told that the five selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. In the selection call afterwards we discussed it briefly. There was no prior communication. That is what happened.

About the T20I captaincy, I first approached the BCCI explaining my point of view, thought process and reasons. And at that point, it was received very well. There was no offence or hesitancy. I was not told to not leave the T20I captaincy rather it was received as a progressive call. I had also communicated that yes, I would like to continue as the skipper in Tests and ODIs unless the office-bearers or the selectors feel I shouldn’t continue. This too was clarified on the call. So, my communication with the BCCI was clear from that point on. I had given the option to the officials, that the decision was in their hands if I should continue or not.

Reasons - obviously, we haven’t won an ICC tournament. I can understand the reasons. There is no debate on whether the decision was right or wrong. The decision taken by the BCCI has been taken with a logical point of view which is understandable. I get it.