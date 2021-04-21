Teams Express Concern About Travelling to India For T20 WC: Report

A final decision though is expected to be made in June at the ICC’s annual conference by which time the cases are expected to subside.

Last week, the BCCI at the Apex Council meeting had decided on 9 venues across India to host the 16-team tournament with the final to take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad have been earmarked as the host cities but with most of them currently seeing the biggest rise in COVID cases, the ICC may ask the Indian board to cut down the list of venues.

An ICC events team was scheduled to visit India later in April to review the grounds and also the COVID situation in India but with the country currently in the middle of a sweeping second wave, that visit is expected to be postponed.