Teams India Need to Be Wary of as They Eye Maiden T20 WC Title

A year and a few months since Team India crashed out in the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup in West Indies, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be eager to take field in Australia with renewed vigour and zeal. Under the tutelage of WV Raman, the team has regrouped from the controversial exit back in 2018, when the move to omit Mithali Raj in the semis made bigger news than the ouster itself.

With a younger, albeit inexperienced, and a seemingly excited side at their disposal this time around, the Eves in Blue will be looking to recreate history after missing out in the last two World Cup events.