Team India To Have Victory Parade at Mumbai's Marine Drive On 4 July

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning Indian team led by Rohit Sharma are set to arrive home as the players finally left for Delhi after being stranded in Barbados for three days due to Hurricane Beryl.
Upon their arrival, the Indian team will participate in a victory-parade in Mumbai on 4 July, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah announced.
Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date!Jay Shah
The T20 World Cup-winning squad, accompanied by its support staff, several BCCI officials, the players' families, and 22 Indian journalists left Barbados around 6 am on Wednesday (IST).
Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Mohammad Siraj gave an update on 'Instagram' of their departure with a picture of them holding the T20 World Cup trophy with the caption, "Coming home."
The World Cup winning team was originally scheduled to depart from Barbados at 11 am local time (8:30 PM IST) on Monday but the departure was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl, which intensified from category 3 to 5.
With inputs from IANS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)