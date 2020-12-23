Tax Exemptions for ICC, New Teams in IPL on BCCI AGM Agenda

ICC Tax Tussle

The BCCI have a week only to meet the deadline with the ICC regarding giving assurance for a full tax exemption for the T20 World Cup in October-November next year. If the BCCI fail to provide the assurance, the tournament will be shifted to UAE.

In 2018, the BCCI was asked by the ICC to either pay USD 23 million by the end of the year as compensation for the tax deductions incurred in hosting the 2016 World T20 or end up losing the 2023 World Cup rights. Currently, the tax laws would not allow exemptions for sporting events.

Cricket in Olympics

So far the BCCI has been reluctant about cricket in the Olympics but the ICC is targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. One of the main reasons for the reluctance up until now has been revenue. Only last month however did Rahul Dravid, head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, bat in favour of cricket at the Olympics.