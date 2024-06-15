T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag-Shakib Al Hasan Controversy – Who Said What?

Amidst the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, a controversy has erupted involving former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The dispute began when Sehwag recently suggested that Shakib should consider retiring, after the former Bangladesh captain was dismissed cheaply in the first two games against Sri Lanka and South Africa, scoring just 8 and 3 runs respectively. Only a few days later, however, Shakib silenced his critics, by scoring an unbeaten 64 to help Bangladesh beat the Netherlands and qualify for the Super 8 of the tournament.

Following this, Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes also extended support to compatriot Shakib and criticised Sehwag’s comments.

Let’s delve deeper into the details and see what everyone has said so far: