Vikramjit Singh - The Indian Connection in the Dutch Team at the T20 World Cup

Born to Harpreet Singh, who runs a transportation company in Amstelveen, Vikramjit’s family moved to Netherlands when his grandfather, Khushi Cheema, decided to ensure the safety of his family following the rise of insurgency in Punjab during the mid 1980s.

Khushi Cheema, who hailed from Cheema Khurd near Jalandhar, settled in the new country by driving a taxi, which later flourished into a company of his own.

However, it was not a smooth sailing for Khushi and his family in their initial days in a new country as recalled by his son and Vikramjit’s father, Harpreet.

“I was five when I came to the Netherlands. It was very hard; you didn’t know the language, it was a completely different culture. It took me a few years to settle down,” said Harpreet in a telephonic conversation from Amstelveen with the Indian Express.

“Back then, there was racism. I faced a lot because of my skin colour, turban and beard,” Harpreet recalled.