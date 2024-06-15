T20 World Cup: NZ’s Clinical Bowling Crushes Uganda to End Campaign With Win

New Zealand dismantled Uganda for a mere 40 runs at the T20 World Cup, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee leading the charge. The Kiwi bowlers proved too formidable for the inexperienced Ugandan batters, resulting in a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in just 5.2 overs in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

From the onset, Trent Boult set the tone with his searing full inswingers. Even seasoned batters would have struggled against Boult's pinpoint accuracy.

Ronak Patel, Uganda's opener, managed to get off strike on the second ball, but Boult's next deliveries wreaked havoc. Left-hander Simon Ssesazi was trapped plumb in front by a deadly inswinger, followed by Robinson Obuya, who was bowled through the gate by another big-swinging delivery.