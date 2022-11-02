'It Was Important for Him and the Team': Rohit on Rahul's 50 Against Bangladesh

"The way KL batted as well, it was important for him and the team. We know what sort of player he is at the top of the order. If he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahul also shared a 67-run standoff 37 balls for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who continued his sizzling touch in the tournament by hitting eight fours and a six at a strike-rate of 145.45 to be unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, his third fifty in the tournament which also made him the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups.

"In my mind, Kohli was always there. It was just a matter of few innings here and there, and he hasn't looked back since the Asia Cup. The guy has so much experience. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us," added Rohit.