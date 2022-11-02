T20 World Cup: Kohli & Rahul Star as India Trump Bangladesh, Move Closer to S/F

Virat Kohli (64 not out of 44 balls) and KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) starred in India's five-run win over Bangladesh via Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) in a nail-biting Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday, 2 November.

With the win, India now top Group 2 with six points from four matches and are all but through into the semi-finals. Bangladesh also are not out of the tournament, but need to win their final Super 12 match against Pakistan on Sunday, and hope for other results to go their way as well.