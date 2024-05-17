T20 World Cup: India To Play Warm-up Game Against Bangladesh on 1 June in USA

India are set to play their Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh at a yet to be decided location in the USA on 1 June, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. India, captained by Rohit Sharma, were the inaugural winners of the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 and are aiming to claim the silverware in the upcoming edition of the tournament hosted by the West Indies and USA, who were awarded joint hosting rights of the competition in 2021.

The warm-up match fixtures for the Men’s T20 World Cup, as released by ICC, are scheduled to be held from 27 May to 1 June across the USA and Trinidad and Tobago. The venues hosting the 16 warm-up matches are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.