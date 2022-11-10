T20 World Cup: India and England to Fight it Out For Berth in Final vs Pakistan

With the ball, left-arm pacer Arshdeep has been a revelation with 10 scalps in five matches while senior right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has an economy rate of 5.4 and has also dismissed Jos Buttler five times in T20 matches. But the pocket of weakness which India can look to exploit could come through their spinners.

With left-arm spinner Axar Patel not excelling much in Australian conditions, he could be replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to team up with off-spin of Ravichandran Ashwin. Moreover, with England's batting strike-rate against spin being just 100.5 and averaging just 22 in the tournament, it is an area which India will definitely look to exploit.

Though they have the power and style of Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali with the bat, England's batting hasn't clicked in unison yet in the tournament.

Their death-overs bowling, which was a huge weakness in last year's tournament, has become a huge strength, as seen from economy rate of six and picking seven wickets in this phase, with left-arm pacer Sam Curran being the leader in their end overs bowling transformation, while the right-arm pace duo of Stokes and Chris Woakes handle the fast-bowling duties upfront.

England also have some fitness concerns with Dawid Malan nursing a groin injury and tearaway pacer Mark Wood having body stiffness. India also had some hand-in-the-mouth moments when Rohit and Kohli took some blows in the practice sessions, but were fine later.

Come Thursday, and the Adelaide Oval will be bright and breathtaking in readiness for a clash of equals to decide the second finalist of Men's T20 World Cup.