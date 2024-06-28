T20 World Cup Final: India vs South Africa Head-To-Head Results

India will face South Africa in the final of the ICCMen's T20 World Cup 2024 between the two undefeated tournament teams in Barbados on Saturday.

India aim to reclaim the trophy that they last won in the inaugural 2007 edition while South Africa are into the final for the first time - after seven previous World Cup semifinal defeats across formats.

The two sides have met six times in the T20 World Cup in the history of the tournament with India having an upper hand in the head-to-head matchup.

India v South Africa head-to-head in T20 World Cups:

Matches played: 6

India: 4 South Africa: 2

India v South Africa overall T20Is head-to-head

26 India: 14 South Africa: 11

Squads: