T20 World Cup: Ferguson Most Economical as New Zealand Thrash PNG by 7 Wickets

With Ferguson, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, taking three wickets and Trent Boult (2-14), Tim Southee (2-11) and Ish Sodhi (2-29) claimed a double each as PNG were bowled out for a paltry 78 in 19.4 overs in the Group C clash.

Charles Amini was the top scorer for PNG with 17 runs while Norman Vanua (14) and Sese Bau (12) were the only other batters to reach double figures as the Black Caps bowlers dominated the day.