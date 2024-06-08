T20 World Cup: Farooqi, Rashid Hand Afghanistan 84-Run Win Over New Zealand

Afghanistan has made a massive statement at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana by comprehensively defeating New Zealand, one of the tournament heavyweights by 84 runs in Group C match, at the Providence Stadium.

New Zealand, known for their consistent performances and strong fielding, surprisingly faltered in the field after winning the toss and electing to bowl first, a decision influenced by the looming threat of wet weather.

The Kiwis' off night began with several critical errors, including a missed stumping and a fumbled runout by keeper Devon Conway, alongside a dropped catch at deep backward square leg. These mistakes allowed the Afghan openers to capitalize and set a solid foundation.