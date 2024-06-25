T20 World Cup: Afg Beat Ban To Enter Semifinals, Australia Knocked Out

Rashid finished with figures of 4-23 while Naveen claimed 4-26 in a historic win for Afghanistan. Batting first, Afghanistan had a slow start as they 27/0 at the conclusion of the Powerplay and easy runs were proving hard to come by. On the very first ball, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was nearly run out of a quick single, only just making it through.

The opening duo Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran made a 50-run stand early in the ninth over, becoming the first pair to put together four partnerships of at least 50 in a T20 World Cup.