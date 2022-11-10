T20 World Cup, 2nd S/F: England Elect to Chase vs India, Pant Plays Ahead of DK

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would have batted first anyway and added that the playing eleven is unchanged from their 71-run win over Zimbabwe in their last Group 2 match, meaning Rishabh Pant retains his place ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

"We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament. Important to hold the nerve and take the game till the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in recent years and know what strengths, weaknesses they have."