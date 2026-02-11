T20 World Cup | We Want to Embrace This Occasion — Italy Captain Wayne Madsen

The Azzuris are yet to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and hence, the cricket team stood first in terms of World Cup qualification — a fact Madsen has highlighted previously, albeit with a humorous undertone.

Notably, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup, the USA are also competing at the T20 World Cup, and their President Donald Trump has voiced his support for the team, be it after they had already played their opening fixture against India.

Elaborating on the support his team has received from the Italian hierarchy, he said: