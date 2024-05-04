T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Announce Squad Featuring Russell, Powell To Lead

Director of West Indies Cricket Desmond Haynes spoke about the big selection calls.

“We had a very long discussion with the situation of the batting line-up," he said. "I want to state very clearly that our focus has always been (on) roles, – roles that we want people to play. The situation of someone like Shamar Joseph, you really can’t question someone like him, we saw him in Australia. He ticked the boxes for us.

"It was some very close decisions, regarding the selection of Kyle Mayers and Shimron Hetmyer – but we looked at who we wanted the extra batter batting down the order.”

Part of Group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, the two-time Champions will kick off their campaign on 2 June against PNG in Guyana.

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.