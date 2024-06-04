T20 World Cup: Pitch Under Scrutiny as South Africa Beat SL in Low-Scoring Game

Barring winning the toss, nothing went right for Sri Lanka as they were pushed on the backfoot from the get-go. The 2014 champions were never allowed to get going from the start, being caught in two minds when faced with probing questions posed by South Africa’s bowlers and suffered from poor shot selection as none of the batters touched even 20, with just three players getting into double figures.

Electing to bowl first, South Africa’s bowlers found swing both ways and extra bounce to keep Sri Lanka quiet from the word go. Baartman struck with his first ball in a T20 World Cup when Pathum Nissanka threw his bat at a fuller ball outside off-stumps, but he could only give a thick edge to deep third man.

Nortje came in as the fifth bowler and struck in his first over as Kamindu Mendis whipped straight to square leg. In the next over, Maharaj stepped in to derail Sri Lanka’s innings on consecutive balls - Wanindu Hasaranga danced down the pitch for a big hit, but was stumped, followed by Sadeera Samawickrama castled by a quicker delivery.