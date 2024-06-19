T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli at 3? Siraj or Arshdeep? – India vs Afg Talking Points

In case India decide to Yashasvi Jaiswal as an opener, Shivam Dube's place in the team will be jeopardised.

During the league stages, Dube was included as a pace-bowling all-rounder, but he didn’t bowl in the first two games and was given only one over against the USA, where he conceded a six and a four. With the bat, he scored only 9 runs off 13 balls against Pakistan, although he did manage a 35-ball 31 against the USA.

Considering India already have six bowling options already and with the West Indian pitches favoring spinners, his place in the playing XI might not be set in stone.