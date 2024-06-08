T20 World Cup 2024: Canada Beat Ireland by 12 Runs in Last Over Thriller

A day after the United States of America stunned Pakistan, their neighbours Canada caused an upset in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, beating another full-member Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Friday (7 June). Canada held their nerve with the ball as the Group fixture came down to the final over, beating Ireland to record their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup win.

Propped up by a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket between Nicholas Kirton and Shreyas Movva, Canada posted a modest 137-7 and then came up with disciplined bowling to beat Ireland by 12 runs in a low-scoring match, recovering from their defeat to the United States on the opening night on June 1 in Dallas. Ireland too had lost their opening match, going down to India in New York.